Mike Conley to miss 5th straight game with hamstring injury

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will once again face the Los Angeles Clippers without the services of guard Mike Conley.

For the fifth straight game, Conley will not be active due to a right hamstring injury. Utah and the Clippers face off in Game 5 Wednesday at Vivint Arena with their series tied up at 2-2.

The All-Star has not played in the Western Conference Semifinals after suffering the injury in the final game of Utah's first round series against Memphis.

The news of Conley's status came hours after it was announced Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will also miss Game 5 with a knee injury, and possibly the rest of the series. Los Angeles officials said there is no timetable for the return of Leonard, who injured his knee near the end of Game 4.