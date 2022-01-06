Rudy Gobert becomes second Jazz player to enter NBA COVID-19 protocols

TORONTO — The COVID-19 floodgates have opened for the Utah Jazz as Rudy Gobert has entered the NBAs Health and Safety Protocols just days after Joe Ingles did the same.

It's the second time Gobert has tested positive, and he will now be forced to sit out at least the next five days, missing upcoming games against Toronto, Indiana and possibly Detroit.

Back in 2020, Gobert was the first NBA player to contract the virus, but that was before the league instituted COVID guidelines. Following his first positive test, the NBA suspended its season.

Before Ingles, the Jazz were the only team not to have a player enter league protocols.

Along with Gobert and Ingles, Utah will be without Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley Friday night in Toronto.