Tickets on sale for NBA Crossover event during All-Star Game weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Those looking for a special holiday gift for the Utah hoops fanatic in their lives now have a slam dunk option at their fingertips.

Tickets are now on sale for what's expected to be one of the most popular events during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game Weekend coming to Salt Lake City next year.

Held at the Salt Palace Convention Center during the entire weekend, the NBA Crossover event is a smorgasbord of hoops hysteria that will put all basketball fans to Cloud Nine.

NBA Crossover is an immersive event featuring interactive games, exhibits, and live performances, along with art, fashion, music, technology and fashion. To recognize the 30th anniversary of the last time the All-Star Game was held in Utah, NBA Crossover will also include a family-focused "Jam Session" area with league-themed games.

The NBA Crossover event tips off on Friday, Feb. 17 and continues through Sunday, Feb. 19.