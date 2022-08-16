Utah Jazz, New York Knicks resume talks on Donovan Mitchell trade, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — Trade talks centered on All-Star Donovan Mitchell between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have resumed, according to a report Tuesday.

The Athletic reports the two teams have "re-engaged" in discussions regarding Mitchell within the last week. Despite the talks, Shams Charania and Tony Jones say there is currently no traction on a trade and no deal is imminent.

The alleged resumption of talks come after a nearly month-long lull in discussions between the two teams.

Since the end of the last NBA season, Mitchell has presumably been on the trade block as the Jazz look to rebuild. Utah dealt Mitchell's fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this summer.

The Knicks have long been considered to be the front-runners to acquire Mitchell, who grew up in the New York area and whose father works with the New York Mets.

In addition to the Knicks, Charlotte and Washington are also among the teams who are looking to trade for the three-time NBA All-Star.