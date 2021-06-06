Utah Jazz set to face LA Clippers in round 2 of playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY — The Los Angeles Clippers are advancing to face the Utah Jazz in round two of the NBA Playoffs after winning their series against the Dallas Mavericks.

LA beat Dallas 126-111 Sunday in Game 7. Kawhi Leonard led with 28 points, and six other Clippers scored in double digits.

The Jazz won their first round 4-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday. Their only loss came in Game 1, which two-time all star Donovan Mitchell sat out as he recovered from an ankle injury in April.

The Clippers, and Jazz have played each other three times in the 2020-21 season. Utah won two of the three games, as well as an additional matchup in the preseason.

The first game of the series will be on Tuesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Round two is the conference semi-final. The Jazz are the #1 seed in the Western Conference, and the Clippers are #4. The winner of the series will face the winner between the #2 Phoenix Suns and #3 Denver Nuggets.