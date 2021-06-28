Utah Jazz VP of Operations stepping down

SALT LAKE CITY — The head of the Utah Jazz front office is stepping down from his position.

The team announced Sunday night that Dennis Lindsey, the executive vice president of basketball operations, is transitioning to an advisory role.

“In recent years, I have had conversations with the Miller family and then Ryan Smith when he came on board about moving into an advisory role,” Lindsey said. “This is an appropriate time to make the transition with the organization on such solid footing. I am proud of the progress we have made in raising our level of competitiveness in the Western Conference... I greatly value the many individuals that I have worked with and the players who have been a part of the Jazz during my tenure. I look forward to making contributions to the Jazz in a different way, while enjoying more time with my wife Becky and our four children.”

Justin Zanik will continue as general manager — the position he's held since 2019.

“I greatly appreciate that Dennis believed in me and gave me the opportunity to be the head coach of the Utah Jazz," Coach Quin Snyder said. "He was extremely committed to my success, our players’ success and he built a roster that continually put us in position to grow and to contend. I am and will remain grateful for the time spent working with him.”

Lindsey has worked in the NBA for 25 years, including nine seasons with the Jazz.

He spent five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and 11 seasons with the Houston Rockets before joining Utah in 2012.