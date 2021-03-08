Menu

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley takes 2nd place in NBA All-Star 3-point contest

Brynn Anderson/AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley celebrate during the first half of basketball's NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 6:34 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 22:25:14-05

ATLANTA, Ga. — Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley was just one basket away from winning the NBA All-Star 3-point contest Sunday.

Conley, who was selected as a last-minute replacement for both the contest and the All-Star game after Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker sustained an injury, was the runner-up behind Golden State's Stephen Curry.

The Warriors' star scored 28 in the contest, while Conley had 27. The third runner-up was Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, who scored 17 in the second and final round.

Utah's Donovan Mitchell also competed in the contest, but he was eliminated after the first round. Zach Lavine of the Chicago Bulls and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics were also eliminated.

Curry also won the contest in 2015.

1st round scores:

  • Curry: 31
  • Tatum: 25
  • Conley: 24
  • Mitchell: 22
  • Lavine: 22
  • Brown: 17

The three-point competition preceded the All-Star game, in which Conley, Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will be competing. Their coach Quin Snyder is also participating as the coach of Team LeBron.

