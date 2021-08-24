New Utes uniform honors USS Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah football team unveiled a new uniform Tuesday honoring the USS Salt Lake City, a heavy cruiser that saw more combat than any other ship in the Pacific Fleet during World War II.

PHOTOS: University of Utah unveils new uniforms honoring USS Salt Lake City

Dark gray colors and camouflage accents highlight the uniforms, along with hand-painted helmets that feature the ship during battle. The pants are adorned with the same patterns found on the port and starboard sides of the cruiser.

One battle star will be on the right shoulder of each uniform because "when the ball is in play, there will be 11 stars on the field, signifying the 11 battle stars earned by the USS Salt Lake City," according to a video put out by the school.

READ: Charlie Brewer expected to be named Utes starting quarterback, report says

The neckline of the uniforms feature the words "One Ship Fleet," the nickname of the USS Salt Lake City.

The uniforms will make their season debut during the Nov. 20 home game against Oregon.