NFL looks at contingency sites for Super Bowl amid COVID-19

Kyusung Gong/AP
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 17:48:49-05

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month's Super Bowl.

That's not unusual because the league does so every year.

According to the Associated Press, the league has reached out to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as a possible contingency
plan if they cannot play the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

But with Los Angeles the site for this year's title game, and restrictions increasing for attendance at indoor events, it has become more noteworthy.

Earlier Wednesday, the Grammy Awards were postponed indefinitely.

They were scheduled for Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.

Organizers cited health and safety concerns.

The Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for Feb. 13.

