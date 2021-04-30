BYU star Zach Wilson selected by Jets with No. 2 pick in NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — Former BYU and Corner Canyon High School star Zach Wilson is officially headed to the Big Apple.
As expected, Wilson was selected by the quarterback-needy New York Jets with the second overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.
A dream come true, and it’s just the beginning. You haven’t seen anything yet! RT if you’re with me @nyjets fans! #NFLDraft2021 @verizon #VerizonPartner pic.twitter.com/Ltv6qiUjmu— Zachary Wilson (@zachkapono1) April 30, 2021
Wilson's meteoric rise to the top of the draft was one of the biggest stories in college football last season. Leading the Cougars to an 11-1 record, Wilson threw for nearly 3,700 yards and 33 touchdowns, with just 3 interceptions.
In 2020, Wilson broke former BYU quarterback Steve Young's school record for completion percentage, and finished eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.
Originally a Boise State commit, Wilson chose to attend BYU and started as a true freshman in 2018.
The Jets are looking for a franchise quarterback after falling short with past selections such as Sam Darnold, Mark Sanchez and Christian Hackenberg. New head coach Robert Salah hopes Wilson will bring the same energy to New York City that the 21-year-old brought to the Cougars.