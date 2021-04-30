BYU star Zach Wilson selected by Jets with No. 2 pick in NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — Former BYU and Corner Canyon High School star Zach Wilson is officially headed to the Big Apple.

As expected, Wilson was selected by the quarterback-needy New York Jets with the second overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.

READ: Zach Wilson's unlikely rise and uncertain future

Wilson's meteoric rise to the top of the draft was one of the biggest stories in college football last season. Leading the Cougars to an 11-1 record, Wilson threw for nearly 3,700 yards and 33 touchdowns, with just 3 interceptions.

David Dermer/AP BYU quarterback Zach Wilson appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the first round of the 2021 NFL football draft

In 2020, Wilson broke former BYU quarterback Steve Young's school record for completion percentage, and finished eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Wade Payne/AP FILE - BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) celebrates an overtime win against Tennessee

Originally a Boise State commit, Wilson chose to attend BYU and started as a true freshman in 2018.

READ: Get a piece of BYUs Zach Wilson at Chipotle and help youth sports

The Jets are looking for a franchise quarterback after falling short with past selections such as Sam Darnold, Mark Sanchez and Christian Hackenberg. New head coach Robert Salah hopes Wilson will bring the same energy to New York City that the 21-year-old brought to the Cougars.