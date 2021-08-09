Zach Wilson shaky, 'not great' in Jets' stadium scrimmage

“Yeah, not great,” the rookie quarterback acknowledged Saturday night after a shaky practice that included two interceptions in his first appearance at MetLife Stadium.

“I have high expectations for myself and this offense, and I've got to lead those guys and I've got to make better decisions,” Wilson said. “That's why this isn't Game 1. That's why we're doing this. I understand that and of course I'm going to be frustrated at myself, but I'm going to go back in the film room and find out what I can learn to get better.”

The No. 2 overall pick in the draft unofficially finished 11 of 24 for 112 yards while working with the starters in front of close to 20,000 fans, who hadn't been inside the stadium since late in the 2019 season. There were a few nice throws in team drills — a 17-yard pass to Corey Davis and a 20-yard completion to fellow rookie Elijah Moore — but Wilson also was indecisive at times, had a few overthrows and his receivers dropped a few balls.

All in all, nothing unexpected for a rookie QB getting a crash course in life in the NFL.

“These moments are priceless for him,” said coach Robert Saleh. “He had some good moments and he obviously had some rookie moments. So, it's good — there's going to be a lot of tape to learn off of for him.”