Be prepared for Salt Lake City traffic during NHL welcome party

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Delta Center prepares to host a celebration welcoming Utah's new NHL team, officials say to be prepared for traffic.

The FREE party kicks off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday on the Delta Center plaza and then moves inside the arena at 5:30 p.m. for a programmed event.

Ryan and Ashley Smith, General Manager Bill Armstrong, and Head Coach André Tourigny will address fans at the celebration. Players who will star on Utah's roster will also be introduced.

Attendees can score free food and have a chance to win prizes, including a pair of season tickets during the event.

Event organizers were busy preparing for the event days in advance, laying the ice inside the arena and putting up NHL signage.

Ahead of the fun, the Salt Lake City Police Department warned that drivers should be ready for traffic.

"Although the exact number of attendees is not known, the SLCPD is encouraging community members to carpool, use public transportation, or a rideshare service," a release reads in part.

No road closures are expected to be in place during the event, but there will be more officers to help with pedestrian crossing and traffic, SLCPD explained.

"People living, working, and visiting this part of downtown should expect traffic delays and be prepared for more pedestrian traffic than usual."

Additionally, police reminded drivers to remove valuables, close windows and doors and ensure vehicles are locked before skating into the NHL fun.