Free party to welcome Utah NHL team, players to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The puck won't drop at Utah's first NHL game for a few months, but that isn't stopping the team from throwing a celebration to get the party started, including a chance to meet the players for the very first time.

Next Wednesday, the owners of the new team, the Smith Entertainment Group, will hold a free event at the Delta Center that will give fans a chance to experience hockey-related activities in preparation for the NHL team's arrival.

The party will begin on the Delta Center plaza at 4 p.m., with the arena doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Inside will be several activities, including an inflatable hockey shooting game, photo opportunities, and a ‘paint your puck’ station.

Even better, the first 5,000 party attendees will receive a voucher to receive two tickets to a 2024-25 preseason NHL or Utah Jazz Game. Other giveaways will be held, ranging from season tickets to a jersey signed by every player.

Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith will take, along with general manager Bill Armstrong and head coach André Tourigny, who will introduce the players to their new fans.

Free parking will be available for party attendees at Park Place.