Will Utah’s new NHL team name be... nothing?

SALT LAKE CITY — While the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City has been considered a mere formality for the last week or so, the biggest mystery surrounds what tfhe Utah's new NHL will be called.

How about... nothing?

Saying the NHL "wants the team to have plenty of time to get it right," ESPN hockey writer Greg Wyshynski claims the team won't have a nickname or even a mascot during its first season in Salt Lake City.

Interestingly enough, applications were filed at that the U.S Patent and Trademark Office for the following names, including one that is rather generic and support Wyshynski's reporting.



Utah Hockey Club

Utah HC

Utah Blizzard

Utah Venom

Utah Fury

The applications were filed Tuesday by a Salt Lake City law firm on behalf of a Delaware corporation called Uyte. It's not clear who is behind that company.



It's possible that team owner Ryan Smith will address the team name and colors when he and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman hold a media briefing Friday at the Delta Center.

As for Salt Lake City, what's for sure is that the franchise will be called the Utah (insert name here) and won't reference the city itself.