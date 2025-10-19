No. 15 BYU edges No. 23 Utah 24-21 for third straight Holy War victory

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Bear Bachmeier had 229 yards of offense while throwing for a touchdown and running for another score to rally No. 15 BYU to a 24-21 victory over No. 23 Utah on Saturday night.

LJ Martin added 122 yards on the ground to help the Cougars (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) remain unbeaten and beat their Holy War rivals for the a third straight time.

Devon Dampier threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns for (5-2, 2-2). Daniel Bray added a career-high 121 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. The Utes surrendered 14 straight points after taking their first lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

Utah went up 14-10 when Bray cut to the sideline and raced 49 yards untouched.

BYU charged back in front on its ensuing drive, going up 17-14 when Parker raced in from 12 yards out on a jet sweep.

Dampier threw an interception to Tanner Wall on Utah’s ensuing drive. Bachmeier turned the turnover into points when he dragged three would-be tacklers into the end zone at the end of a 22-yard run, giving the Cougars a 24-14 lead with 4:22 left.

BYU scratched out a 10-7 halftime lead after the Utes turned it over on downs twice and muffed a punt.

The Takeaway

Utah: The Utes may fall out of the AP Top 25 Poll after leaving points on the board multiple times. Utah drove deep into BYU territory on three different drives in the first quarter and third quarter, but the Cougars made fourth-down stops on each drive.

BYU: The Cougars roared to life on offense in the fourth quarter to key a late rally, ensuring a move up in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Up Next

Utah: Hosts Colorado on Saturday.

BYU: At Iowa State on Saturday.