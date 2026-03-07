What the 2026 Utah State Legislature did to your life

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2026 Utah State Legislature is winding down with hundreds of bills being voted on in rapid succession.

The legislature must adjourn Sine die at midnight.

Most of the bigger issues have already passed, including an income tax cut, a temporary reduction in the gas tax, an expansion of the child tax credit and a tax credit for small businesses.

A major resolution was introduced on Friday that involves a land deal and settlement with the federal government involving the Great Salt Lake. More than 22,000 acres will be conveyed to the federal government inside the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge. In exchange? Utah will get $60 million that they will pour into Great Salt Lake recovery efforts, according to the House Majority Leader.

Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, was coy when asked about a proposed constitutional amendment emerging in the final hours of the legislature. It would seek to walk back a Utah Supreme Court ruling on the right to "alter and reform government" following the independent redistricting.

By 10:30pm, the "Bill of Bills," aka the state's $31 billion budget had passed.