Petras, Barnes each throw 2 TD passes, Faison runs for 2 TDs as Utah State routs Hawaii 55-10

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Spencer Petras and Bryson Barnes each threw two touchdown passes, Rahsul Faison had two 37-yard touchdown runs and Utah State's defense came up with five interceptions as the Aggies steamrolled Hawaii 55-10 in a Mountain West Conference game Saturday.

Utah State (3-7, 2-3) scored 24 straight first-half points before Hawaii got on the board with a 40-yard Kansei Matsuzawa field goal to make it 24-3 at intermission.

Petras threw 41 yards for the game's first score just minutes into the contest, hitting Otto Tia for the TD. Tanner Cragun kicked a 32-yard field goal and Petras fired 16 yards to Will Monney with 1:06 left in the first quarter for a 17-0 lead. Barnes tossed a 2-yard pass to Josh Sterzer to make it 24-0 and Faison added his touchdowns less than four minutes apart in the third quarter. Derek Jameson ran 21 yards for a score to make it 52-3.

Petras was 20 of 30 passing for 255 yards for two touchdowns with two interceptions. Barnes attempted just two passes, both for touchdowns. Faison carried 20 times for 191 yards and two scores.

Brayden Schager was 11 of 19 passing for Hawaii (4-7, 2-4) for 124 yards but was picked off three times. John-Keawe Sagapoulutele was 2 of 5 for 27 yards and was picked off twice.