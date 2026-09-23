Pro football is coming to Utah. UFL announces Utah franchise will begin play in 2028

SANDY, Utah — Pro football is coming to Utah.

The United Football League announced Wednesday that a Utah franchise will join the league in 2028 as the UFL expands to 10 teams.

Utah and Oklahoma City will join the league in the 2028 season, while Rhode Island and Colorado will start playing in 2027.

The Utah team will play its home games at America First Field, home of Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC.

Pro football is coming to Utah

So why Utah?

“Number one, it starts with the right market, the right venue, and the right partner,” UFL president Russ Brandon told The Tribune. “The venue, America First Field, is fantastic and will be a great place to watch football.”

The league will own the Utah team, but will partner with the Larry H. Miller Co., which owns America First Field.

Click here to read the full Salt Lake Tribune article