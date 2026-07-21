Real Salt Lake returns to MLS play after 60-day World Cup break

SANDY, Utah — Sixty days.

When Real Salt Lake plays LAFC on Wednesday, 60 days will have passed since RSL's last Major League Soccer game.

Here's how RSL defender Philip Quinton described the FIFA World Cup break.

"Long," said Quinton. "A long time to be away from the fans, away from meaningful games. We are all excited to be back."

RSL has been training since the middle of June, all while watching the best players on the planet in the World Cup.

"It's easy motivation when after training you can switch on the World Cup games," said Quinton.

But now RSL is ready for the real thing on Wednesday at LAFC.

"It will be a great test," said Quinton. "They are a great team, obviously. But I think we are ready and prepared. We're eager to be back on the field."

