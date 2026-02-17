Tooele County reports its first confirmed case of measles

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Tooele County is reporting its first confirmed case of measles.

The county's health department announced Monday that a student at Stansbury High School contracted the illness after being exposed at a "multi-district school event" outside the county. They did not specify the type of event.

The health department believes the student attended school while infectious on Feb. 9 and 10, but before showing symptoms. They said they have contacted the parents of students who may have been exposed.

The county is using this news to remind the public to get the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

"Getting vaccinated helps protect those who cannot receive the vaccine and are vulnerable," said Tooele County Health Officer Dr. Grant Sunada. "Please reach out to your healthcare provider or our Health Department staff to see if you are up to date on your vaccines. We are available to talk through your questions about the best ways to keep you and your family healthy and safe."

Symptoms of measles include:

A mild to moderate fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes.

Fever (after a few days), usually 101°F or higher

Blotchy rash — appearing red on lighter skin, and darker or purple on darker skin

Rash starts on face, along hairline and behind ears Spreads downward across the body



The health department urges anyone who is showing symptoms of measles to contact their health care provider by phone before going in-person so they avoid spreading it to others.

You can find more data on the statewide measles outbreaks HERE.