Real Salt Lake trio hope to play for their countries in FIFA World Cup

HERRIMAN, Utah — Real Salt Lake could be well represented this summer at the FIFA World Cup. Three RSL players are hoping to make their national team rosters: Juan Manuel Sanabria for Uruguay, and Diego Luna and Zavier Gozo for the United States.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be in this situation and have the World Cup be on home soil," said Luna.

Luna was a breakout star on the USMNT last summer in the Gold Cup, but he was kept off the U.S. roster for two friendly matches in March while he was recovering from a knee injury. He has been in great form since his return, with four goals and two assists, to improve his chances of making the World Cup roster.

"It's been an up and down year for me with injuries and illnesses, but I think this year it's super exciting with the World Cup coming around," said Luna. "It's about doing what I can do in the time that I am being able to be on that field and hopefully do enough to make that squad."

Gozo has attracted a lot of attention this season. The 19-year-old from West Valley has six goals and two assists in his third season with RSL, drawing interest from big clubs in Europe. He's never played for the U.S. senior national team, but he has suddenly become a legitimate candidate to make the World Cup squad.

"I'm just trying to take it one day at a time," said Gozo. "If I try to think about all of it, it will stress me out and I won't be able to enjoy my life. For the World Cup, obviously, I hope to make it, and if I don't, it's okay."

The USMNT World Cup roster will be announced on Tuesday, May 26.