Real Salt Lake's Cristian Arango suspended for violating MLS anti-harassment policy

SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake forward Cristian 'Chicho' Arango has been suspended by Major League Soccer for violating its anti-harassment policy, the team announced Monday.

Arango, who leads the MLS with 17 goals, was suspended for RSL's next three games, as well as the upcoming MLS All-Star Game on July 24.

Neither Real Salt Lake or Major League Soccer has released any information into what led to Arango's suspension.

"The Club has fully cooperated with Major League Soccer’s investigation and accepts the disciplinary decision," RSL said in a statement.

With 43 points through 23 games this season, Real Salt Lake currently sits tied atop the Western Conference with LAFC and the LA Galaxy.