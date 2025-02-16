Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Richie Saunders has 17 and 14 rebounds, BYU beats Kansas State 80-65

Kansas State BYU
FOX 13 News
Kansas State BYU
Posted

PROVO, Utah — Richie Saunders scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds on Saturday night to help BYU beat Kansas State 80-65 and snap the Wildcats' six-game win streak.

Dallin Hall scored 16 points and Fousseyni Traore 11 for BYU (17-8, 8-6 Big 12). Keba Keita added nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Egor Demin threw down a dunk that gave BYU the lead for good less than five minutes into the game and sparked a 17-4 run that made it 26-12 about four minutes later. The Cougars led by at least eight point the rest of the way.

CJ Jones made layup for the Wildcats with 7:43 left in the first and half and neither team scored again until Hall's layup with 2:56 to go until halftime that gave BYU a 14-point lead.

Kansas State, which made four of its first 16 shots and at one point missed 10 consecutive field-goal attempts, shot 27% (9 of 33) in the first half.

Dug McDaniel led Kansas State (13-12, 7-7) with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, 3 of 7 from 3-point range. Brendan Hausen added 12 points, including three 3s.

The Wildcats lost for the first time since a 70-62 loss at Baylor on Jan. 22, the last in a six-game skid.

Hall hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 22-point lead — their biggest of the game — less than four minutes into the second half. Kansas State responded with an 18-4 run to trim its deficit to 53-45. Saunders answered with a layup and BYU led by double figures for the final 10-plus minutes.

Kansas State plays Monday at Utah. BYU plays host to No. 17 Kansas on Tuesday.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Watch the Utah Hockey Club all season long on Utah 16
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere