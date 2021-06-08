Rio Tinto hosting U.S. Men's National Team friendly on Wednesday

SANDY, Utah — The U.S. Men's National Team will play Costa Rica Wednesday at Rio Tinto Stadium, the home of Real Salt Lake.

The international friendly kicks off at 5 p.m.

READ: Full capacity crowds returning to Rio Tinto Stadium

RSL tweeted a photo showing the squad training at Rio Tinto, aka "The RioT," on Tuesday.

Welcome to the better side of the Rockies @USMNT pic.twitter.com/puhg7CJRIS — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 8, 2021

The match comes just a few days after the U.S. won the CONCACAF Nations League final in Denver, Colorado, beating Mexico 3-2.

Tickets can be purchased here.