Rio Tinto hosting U.S. Men's National Team friendly on Wednesday

Rick Bowmer/AP
U.S. soccer fans cheer before the start an World Cup qualifying soccer match between Honduras and the U.S. at Rio Tinto Stadium on Tuesday, June 18, 2013, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 17:42:41-04

SANDY, Utah — The U.S. Men's National Team will play Costa Rica Wednesday at Rio Tinto Stadium, the home of Real Salt Lake.

The international friendly kicks off at 5 p.m.

READ: Full capacity crowds returning to Rio Tinto Stadium

RSL tweeted a photo showing the squad training at Rio Tinto, aka "The RioT," on Tuesday.

The match comes just a few days after the U.S. won the CONCACAF Nations League final in Denver, Colorado, beating Mexico 3-2.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
