RSL ready to rock Rio Tinto Stadium with full capacity crowds

Rick Bowmer/AP
Fans sits in Rio Tinto Stadium during the first half of an MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Nashville SC on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 19:19:02-04

SANDY, Utah — Rio Tinto Stadium should be rocking for Real Salt Lake's next home game as officials announced Thursday that near-full capacity crowds will be welcomed back.

Fans will first be able to mostly-pack the stadium for RSL's game vs. Vancouver on June 18. Masks will continue to be recommended, but not required for fans.

“We are excited to welcome as many fans as we can safely have in our stadium to bring the electric atmosphere that has made Rio Tinto Stadium among the best in Major League Soccer,” RSL Interim President John Kimball said.

