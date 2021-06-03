RSL ready to rock Rio Tinto Stadium with full capacity crowds

SANDY, Utah — Rio Tinto Stadium should be rocking for Real Salt Lake's next home game as officials announced Thursday that near-full capacity crowds will be welcomed back.

Fans will first be able to mostly-pack the stadium for RSL's game vs. Vancouver on June 18. Masks will continue to be recommended, but not required for fans.

“We are excited to welcome as many fans as we can safely have in our stadium to bring the electric atmosphere that has made Rio Tinto Stadium among the best in Major League Soccer,” RSL Interim President John Kimball said.