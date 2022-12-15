Rose Bowl honors Utes legends Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe

PASADENA, Calif. — Weeks before the Utes head west for a repeat trip to the Rose Bowl, Utah football legends Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe were honored outside the iconic stadium in California.

WATCH: Support through tragedy keeps Lowe, Jordan families connected to Utes

The Rose Bowl Foundation installed two bricks in the stadium's Rose Plaza to memorialize the best friends who were killed over the last two years.

A star running back for the Utes, Jordan died on Christmas Day in 2020 following an accidental shooting at his home in Texas. Lowe was killed months later after being fatally shot outside a Salt Lake City house party.

The president of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, Dedan Brozino, posted the honor through social media this week.

Utah is making back-to-back appearances in the Rose Bowl Game after falling to Ohio State in their Pasadena debut earlier this year. The Utes are scheduled to face Penn State in this year's edition of what's known as the "Granddaddy of Them All."