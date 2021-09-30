Salt Lake City police update investigation into murder of Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY — Four days after the fatal shooting of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, the Salt Lake City Police Department updated its investigation into the murder.

The department says its detectives have been working "exhaustively on this case from the very start, and they are committed to solving this homicide."

Along with Lowe, a woman attending the party Saturday night was also shot and hospitalized in critical condition. On Monday, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said his department has received "several potential promising leads" in connection to the shooting.

Police say they believe there are videos and photos from the party where Lowe was shot in the Sugar House area that could lead to identifying suspects involved in the murder. They ask anyone who hasn't already, to provide any information they may have to detectives.

"We want to reassure the people who attended the party, we are only interested in one thing: finding the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing Aaron Lowe and critically wounding the 20-year-old woman."

Officials say suspects may be seen in the background of selfies, group photos or other social media posts from the party.

The investigation into the murder of Aaron Lowe is ongoing. We believe there are videos and photos, including selfies, from the party that have not been provided to our detectives. If you have videos or photos, please call 801-799-3000. #SLC #SaltLakeCity #Utah #LLAL #22forever pic.twitter.com/JvgkhYjzGb — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 30, 2021

Lowe was a redshirt sophomore cornerback for the Utes who had played in every game this season. The shooting happened just hours after Utah defeated Washington State at home.