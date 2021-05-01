Rubín scores 2 goals, Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC 3-1 in home opener

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Rubio Rubín scored two second-half goals on Saturday, and Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1.

Alan Pulido opened the scoring for Sporting (1-1-1) in the 17th minute. Khiry Shelton sent a pass across the top of the 18-yard box, Gianluca Busio drew in defender Justen Glad with a dummy run and the wide-open Pulido finished with a right-footed shot from 15 yards.

Damir Kreilach, who later assisted both of Rubín's goals, tied it for Salt Lake in the 35th minute, heading home Andrew Brody's cross.

Rubín gave Salt Lake (2-0-0) a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute with his first MLS goal and scored again in the 77th minute with a low-skidding strike from the top left corner of the 18-yard box. Rubín's parents were in attendance for the first time in his professional career.