Rudy Gobert fined for saying F-word on live TV after playoff game win

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 7:16 PM, Apr 24, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA fined Rudy Gobert for swearing during a televised post-game interview on Saturday, but it's a drop in the bucket for the Utah Jazz all-star.

After Utah beat the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 — during which Gobert scored the final points with an alley-oop dunk assisted by Donovan Mitchell — the 7'1" center was interviewed live on TNT.

"There's a lot of talk about what this team can and can't be in the postseason, as you're well aware," reporter Matt Winer said as Gobert chuckled. "What is the potential of this Utah group?"

"Man, f*** the talk," Gobert said. "We just try to be the best team we can be, we try to enjoy the moment, and whatever happens happens."

The 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year clearly needed to let off some steam... but at what cost? A whopping $25,000.

Now, a fine of that amount would be devastating for the average Utahn or American. But not for someone who makes $41 million a year.

Gobert is currently on a 5-year, $205 million contract. Crunching some numbers, this means he was fined 0.06 percent of his yearly income.

Percentage-wise, that's like someone on a $50,000 salary receiving a $30 fine.

Anyway, the Jazz-Mavs first-round playoff series is now tied 2-2. Their next game is back in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. (MDT).

