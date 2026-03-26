Salt Lake Bees ready to return to action in Las Vegas opening series

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The weather broke 80 degrees on Wednesday when the Salt Lake Bees met with the media on Wednesday. It's only opening week, even though it felt like a summer day at the ballpark.

The Bees are excited to officially commence their season this weekend at the Las Vegas Aviators.

"We’re always excited to get out of Spring Training," manager Doug Davis said. "It’s a long six or seven weeks down there, and guys are chomping at the bit to get things rolling. It’s just really nice to get through this week, which we’re doing well."

"I think the energy," first baseman Niko Kavadas explained what stood out most about the team during Spring Training. "I think it starts at the top, and we have a new staff at the big league level, and they're younger and they’re more energetic. They’re ready to work, and they’re ready to roll… I think that correlates and trickles down from the top. It’s an exciting time to be an Angel."

WATCH: The new Salt Lake Bees alternative identity is so Utah

The new Salt Lake Bees alternative identity is so Utah

"We want to win while we’re here," outfielder Wade Meckler said. "We want to enjoy our time here. If you keep winning the main thing, then you’ll end up getting that call up to the big leagues if you're a winning player, so winning here is a priority."

Davis is in his first year as manager for the Bees this year, but he is no stranger to the Angels organization. He was drafted by the team back in 1984.

"I’ve been in that uniform before," Davis said with a smile. "I feel like that’s kind of my old home, and I feel like I’m coming back home."

After the weekend trip to Las Vegas, the team will play its home opener on Tuesday against the Sacramento River Cats.