Salt Lake City announced as host of MLB Home Run Derby X finals

SALT LAKE CITY — The Ballpark at America First Square has been selected to host the finals of the MLB's Home Run Derby X. Major League Baseball says they will be touring 6 U.S. cities from July through September before the finals happen over two days in the home of the Salt Lake Bees.

“We are thrilled to host the finals for MLB’s Home Run Derby X at our brand new ballpark,” said Michelle Smith, president of Miller Sports + Entertainment. “The Ballpark at America First Square is a world-class venue and we can’t wait to welcome baseball fans of all ages from across the state to watch these incredible athletes in action.”

MLB Home Run Derby X is a 3-on-3 co-ed competition built around power hitting and athletic catches. Each stop of the tour will feature 4 teams, each led by an MLB legend and a female player from softball and women's baseball.

The games are like a typical home run derby except with defensive players. Each game takes about 30 minutes with each player getting one at bat for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. During the at-bats, the opposing team is in the outfield to make catches.

Teams earn offensive points for home runs and defensive points for catches. At the end of the game, the team with the most points wins.

The MLB legends scheduled to participate have combined for 47 All-Star Game appearances, 23 Silver Slugger awards, 26 Gold Glove Awards, 12 World Series championships, one Roberto Clemente Award, and one World Series Most Valuable Player award, among other accomplishments.

The finals for the series are taking place on September 19th and 20th. Tickets for the event go on sale on May 22 at 9:00 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.