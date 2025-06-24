Attorney for Salt Lake City protest 'peacekeeper' makes statement, claiming actions may have saved lives

SALT LAKE CITY — An attorney representing a volunteer "peacekeeper" who allegedly shot and killed bystander Arthur "Afa" Ah Loo during a protest shared a statement Monday, praising his client for preventing what he claims could have been the loss of more lives.

Ah Loo was participating in the June 14 "No Kings" protest when he was hit by a stray bullet fired by a "peacekeeper" for the Salt Lake City branch of the 50501 organization. That man, whose name has not been released, was allegedly shooting at Arturo Gamboa. According to the initial report from police, the "peacekeeper" claimed Gamboa was running toward the crowd with his AR-15 pointed at them — which has since been disputed by videos from the scene.

One round hit Gamboa in the side, causing a non-fatal wound. Another round struck and killed Ah Loo, who was an estimated 160 feet away.

Gamboa was arrested that evening without firing a shot. He has since been released from jail, although the Salt Lake County District Attorney is still screening potential charges.

WATCH: Arturo Gamboa released from jail

Gamboa released from Jail after a recent filing by the District Attorney

Over the weekend, a FOX 13 News crew contacted a man who was identified by unofficial sources as the possible shooter. That man referred us to an attorney representing him. FOX 13 is not revealing his name as he has not been arrested or charged at this time.

The man's attorney, Philip Wormdahl, sent a statement on Monday, acknowledging that what happened at the protest was "nothing less than a tragedy" and that "even one lost life is too many."

However, the attorney also appeared to claim that his client potentially saved others' lives.

"Due to the brave acts of the event’s volunteer peacekeeping team, the loss of life was limited to one person," the statement read in part.

"In time, the details of what happened will be available to all," it continued. "We must let the police, investigators, and attorneys from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office fully evaluate all the evidence so that a just outcome can be insured [sic]."

Wormdahl asked the public to give privacy to everyone involved and their families.

Following the shooting, the national "50501" organization has cut ties with the local branch.