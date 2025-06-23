Sexual assault suspect shot, killed by Utah County SWAT team after pointing gun at officers

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A suspect in a sexual assault investigation was shot and killed by a SWAT team on Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at them.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said they learned of an "aggravated" sexual assault incident that occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning in Eagle Mountain. Their Special Victims Unit investigated and discovered that the victim had various injuries, including apparent strangulation.

Police obtained a search warrant and sent a SWAT team to serve it, "due to the level of violence displayed by the suspect."

When SWAT entered the home, the suspect was armed with a handgun. Officials said the officers ordered him to drop the gun and surrender, but he refused and instead pointed the gun at them. That's when the SWAT team used "lethal force," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The suspect died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics, officials said.

No officers were injured. It was not stated how many officers fired their weapons or how many were involved overall.

The suspect was not named, and the Utah County Officer-involved Critical Incident team is now handling the investigation.

