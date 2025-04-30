Smith Entertainment Group begins multi-year renovations to Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY — The Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) has announced that they have begun a multi-phase process to transform the Delta Center into a state-of-the-art dual-sport venue for the Utah Hockey Club and Utah Jazz.

The construction will include a new seating system that the group claims will bring Jazz fans closer to the action while still giving full views to lower bowl seats during NHL games. The building itself will be debuting a new main entrance and outdoor plaza.

Delta Center was originally built in 1991 as the home of the Jazz and underwent renovations in 2017 and 2024. However, Smith Entertainment Group says this project will be the most extensive yet.

Whoops! Did Utah Hockey Club make 'Mammoth' nickname mistake?

Whoops! Did Utah Hockey Club make 'Mammoth' nickname mistake?

SEG says they are doing something never done before in a dual-use basketball and hockey arena by implementing the first and only retractable seating system. The system accommodates a nearly 12-foot variance in elevation between rink and court endlines to offer new sightlines for both NBA and NHL.

The new seating system will also add capacity behind the goals and above and around event tunnels on the north and south sides of the lower bowl. In all SEG says that once renovations are complete they will be able to hold around 17,000 hockey fans and nearly 19,000 basketball fans.

For basketball, the riser system will consist of 29 rows of retractable seats that extend over 28 feet from the Level 3 concourse down to the court behind each baseline – all designed to ensure the arena maintains its steep slope that will continue to put Jazz fans in incredibly close proximity to the court.

Part of the work to add the newly designed seats into the Delta Center is elongating the bowl by 12 feet at each end and raising the floor by two feet.

Several other modifications taking place in 2025 are aimed at updating building infrastructure and creating new opportunities for entertainment. In addition to new premium spaces on Level 1, the restroom capacity at Delta Center will increase by 12%, and four new dehumidifiers will be installed to maintain excellent ice conditions in the arena at all times. This summer, SEG will also begin to construct a 450-stall parking structure, designed by Walter P. Moore, that will be completed in a future phase of construction.