2 West Jordan homes destroyed in large fire, no injuries reported

WEST JORDAN, Utah — No injuries have been reported after two homes in West Jordan were destroyed by a fire that started Sunday afternoon.

The plume of smoke from the fire at 5905 West Jackling Way could be seen all the way in Salt Lake City as both homes went up in flames.

The fire started at 5:45 p.m. and police said everyone was able to get out of the homes safely.

FOX 13 News Photo shoes what remains of West Jordan home that caught fire on Sunday, August 17, 2025

FOX 13 News spoke to a neighbor who grabbed a garden hose to help put the fire out, but was unable to do much as the fire got bigger.

FOX 13 News West Jordan home destroyed by fire on Sunday, August 17, 2025

While the fires are currently out, it's not known what caused them, and Unified Fire is on the scene as an investigation gets underway.