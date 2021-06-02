'Ted Lasso' says Jazz coach Quin Snyder's defense is 'required viewing'

SALT LAKE CITY — Just over a week after Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz said all coaches should watch "Ted Lasso," the iconic character returned the compliment.

Well, whoever runs the account for the hit Apple TV+ show did.

During a May 24 press conference, the Jazz head coach brought up Ted Lasso, a show about an American college football coach who gets recruited to lead AFC Richmond, a (fictional) English Premier League football club.

Lasso's character, played by Jason Sudeikis, makes a name for himself as a positive, optimistic, and overall, kind person thrown into a sometimes hostile environment.

One of Lasso's memorable lessons that he gives to one of his players dwelling on his mistakes is to be like a goldfish with a 10-second memory.*

Snyder, speaking after Utah's Game 1 loss in the first-round playoff series vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, cited that message.

"That's where we need to be. We need to be moving forward and thinking about Game 2," Snyder said.

He then added that the show "should be required watching for coaches."

Coach Snyder’s defensive strategy should be required viewing for all coaches (no 🤞needed) — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

On Tuesday, the verified Twitter account for Ted Lasso, which tweets as if it's the coach himself speaking, wrote that it was #SaySomethingNiceDay, so "he" opened up the opportunity for followers to reply for a compliment, or a "toast" instead of a "roast."

The Utah Jazz official Twitter account replied, and Lasso gave a response that delighted Jazz fans.

"Coach Snyder’s defensive strategy should be required viewing for all coaches," Lasso tweeted.

With Snyder in the running for the NBA's Coach of the Year award and Rudy Gobert being the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year for the third time in four seasons, Lasso seems to have the right idea.

Utah is up 3-1 in the series after beating the Grizzlies Monday, and they have a chance to close out the series Wednesday on their home court.

Lasso and AFC Richmond return to Apple TV+ on July 23 for the show's second season.

*A common myth that has been debunked, but don't let that distract from the metaphor.