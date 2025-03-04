University of Utah targeting former Jazz assistant Alex Jensen as next head coach, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is reportedly targeting current Dallas Mavericks assistant and former Utah Jazz coach Alex Jensen as the school's next head coach.

National college basketball writer Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday that no offer has been made, but that Jensen has "emerged as the primary target" to replace Craig Smith who was fired last week.

Jensen, a Centerville native, was the state's Mr. Basketball in 1994 before playing for the Utes under Rick Majerus.

Following a mission, Jensen returned to Utah and was part of the Utah team that made it to the 1998 national championship game.

After graduation and playing professionally overseas, Jensen began his coaching career in college before heading to the NBA. Jensen spent 10 years as an assistant with the Jazz before joining the Mavericks in 2023.

Smith was fired with just a handful games remaining in his fourth season, having failed to lead the Utes to the NCAA Tournament during his time at the school.