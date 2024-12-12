Watch Now
Utah Hockey Club

Avalanche bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Utah Hockey Club

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche come into a matchup with the Utah Hockey Club as winners of three games in a row.

Colorado has gone 17-13 overall with a 2-4-0 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have conceded 105 goals while scoring 100 for a -5 scoring differential.

Utah is 12-11-5 overall and 2-4-1 against the Central Division. The Utah Hockey Club are 5-6-4 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won the previous meeting 5-1. Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in the victory.

