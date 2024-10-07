Comcast to ice out Utah Hockey Club fans, won't carry Utah 16

SALT LAKE CITY — With the puck set to drop on the inaugural season of the Utah Hockey Club, fans hoping to watch their new favorite team continue to be iced out by Comcast.

After negotiations with Scripps Sports, Comcast has failed to agree to carry Utah 16, the home of the Utah Hockey Club, on its systems.

The team will open the season Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN, with the first locally broadcast game set for Thursday at home, with Utah facing the New York Islanders. Scripps Sports will simulcast the Islanders-Utah game live on FOX 13.

“Tuesday marks a historic day in Utah, and Scripps Sports is very disappointed that Comcast has chosen not to give its subscribers access to Utah 16, the broadcast home of the Utah Hockey Club," said Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor. "Despite our repeated attempts to work with Comcast to provide this channel to the residents of Utah, Comcast has made it clear that broadcasting Utah Hockey Club is not a priority for them."

Comcast subscribers are urged to call Comcast and let them know they want access to Utah 16 and all non-nationally exclusive local Utah Hockey Club games. Fans can still watch Utah Hockey Club games over-the-air with a digital antenna (channel 16.1), on Utah Hockey Club’s streaming service UtahHC+, on streaming service Fubo, on DirecTV (Channel 16) and multiple other cable outlets.

