Watch Now
SportsUtah Hockey Club

Actions

Dylan Guenther helps Utah Hockey Club rally for overtime win over the Flyers

Samuel Ersson Travis Sanheim Matias Maccelli
Derik Hamilton/AP
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson, left, looks for the puck as Flyers' Travis Sanheim, center, and Utah Hockey Club's Matias Maccelli (63) battle during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Samuel Ersson Travis Sanheim Matias Maccelli
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Dylan Guenther scored with 1 second left in overtime, and Utah beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Guenther had two goals and an assist in his return to Utah’s lineup after missing 12 games with an injury. He tied it at 2 with his 17th goal 8:40 into the third period.

Mikhail Sergachev had one goal and two assists for Utah, which had dropped five in a row. Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves.

The Flyers were shut out in their previous three games. They have been outscored 13-2 during a four-game slide.

Sergachev tied it at 1 when he scored his 10th goal 3:32 into the second. But Tyson Foerster regained the lead for the Flyers with his 14th at 4:29.

Rodrigo Abols scored his first goal of the season for Philadelphia in the first period. Samuel Ersson stopped 39 shots.

Takeaways

Flyers: Scored for the first time since a 4-2 victory over New Jersey on Jan. 27. They have dropped six of seven overall.

Utah: Played its third overtime in the last four games.

Key moment

Travis Konecny’s goal at 8:46 of the second period would have given Philadelphia a 3-1 lead. But the Flyers were ruled offside after a coach’s challenge and the goal was rescinded.

Key stat

Utah had a massive advantage in shots on goal, outshooting Philadelphia 42-20.

Up next

Utah plays the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road on Thursday, and the Flyers host the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!

Recent Utah Hockey Club stories

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Watch the Utah Hockey Club all season long on Utah 16