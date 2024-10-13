Keller scores second goal of game in OT as Utah beats New York Rangers 6-5 to move to 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Clayton Keller scored his second goal of the game at 4:05 of overtime, and the Utah Hockey Club beat the New York Rangers 6-5 on Saturday night for their third win in three games.

Barret Hayton, Jack McBain, Kevin Stenlund and Dylan Guenther also scored for Utah. Connor Ingram made 29 saves.

Hayton has scored in each of Utah’s three games, and Guenther has five goals.

Artemi Panarin, who led New York with 49 goals and 120 points last season, scored twice. K’Andre Miller, Braden Schneider and Will Cuylle also scored for the Rangers. Adam Fox had three assists and Igor Shesterkin finished with 19 saves.

Takeaways

Utah continued its strong start after relocating to Salt Lake City from Arizona last spring. The team was formerly known as the Coyotes before the franchise moved with the same players, coaching staff and support personnel. The NHL is treating the club like a new franchise with previous records applying only to Arizona.

The Rangers lost for the third time (3-1-2) in their last six home openers.

Key moment

The Rangers appeared to go ahead 3-2 at 4:54 of the second on a shot by rookie defenseman Victor Mancini but forward Matt Rempe was ruled to have interfered with Ingram. Keller scored just over a minute later as the teams played 4-on-4.

