Nick Schmaltz signs 8-year, $64 million extension with Utah Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth made a move to ensure that one of its stars continues to shine bright along the Wasatch Front by signing forward Nick Schmaltz to a new 8-year extension.

The team announced the deal, which will pay Schmaltz $8 million per season for a total of $64 million.

Schmaltz has a career-high 24 goals this season for the Mammoth, playing in all 65 games so far, one year after playing a full schedule last season. The 30-year-old leads the team in multi-goal games, and tied for the lead in power-play and game-winning goals.

“There was never a doubt that Utah is where I want to play the rest of my career and I’m thrilled to sign an eight-year extension,” said Schmaltz. “We have a great core of players and I know we can do some special things together here in Utah.

"We have a very bright future, and I am thankful to Ryan and Ashley Smith for wanting me to be a part of the group that will one day bring a Stanley Cup to Utah and grateful for the incredible fan base who always show up and support the Mammoth.”