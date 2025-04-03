Kings visit the Utah Hockey Club in Western Conference play

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club take on the Los Angeles Kings in Western Conference play.

Utah is 34-29-12 overall and 16-14-7 in home games. The Utah Hockey Club have committed 284 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

Los Angeles is 42-23-9 overall and 14-19-5 on the road. The Kings have conceded 184 goals while scoring 218 for a +34 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won the previous matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Cooley has scored 22 goals with 35 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Kevin Stenlund has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 32 goals and 30 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.