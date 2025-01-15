Kirby Dach scores twice as Canadiens beat Utah 5-3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kirby Dach scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Utah Hockey Club 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Mike Matheson, Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal, which has won eight of its last 10.

Lane Hutson added three assists for Montreal, and Alexandre Carrier had two. Sam Montembeault finished with 22 saves.

Logan Cooley, Josh Doan and Nick Bjugstad scored for Utah. Clayton Keller had two assists. Karel Vejmelka made 21 stops.

John Marino, who had back surgery in October, made his Utah debut after missing 42 games. Utah acquired him from New Jersey in June.

Takeaways

Canadiens: After a shaky start, allowing a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 2:11, Montreal went 1 for 6 on the power play.

Utah: Bjugstad’s goal with 54 seconds left in the first period ricocheted off Montembault’s back, but luck wasn't enough for the win.

Key moment

Caulfield scored his team-leading 24th goal 6:33 into the third period, tipping in a shot from Hutson.

Key stat

After just three shots on goal in the first period, the Canadiens finished with a 26-25 advantage.

Up next

Utah hosts the New York Rangers on Thursday, and the Canadiens play the Dallas Stars on the road Thursday.