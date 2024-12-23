Mason McTavish scores in shootout and sends the Ducks to a 5-4 win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mason McTavish was the only scorer in the shootout and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit, beating the Utah Hockey Club 5-4 on Sunday.

Robby Fabbri scored twice and Isac Lundestrom and Brett Leason added goals for Anaheim, which won for the third time in four games after a five-game skid. Lukas Dostal finished with 21 saves.

Clayton Keller had two goals and two assists. Barrett Hayton and Logan Cooley also scored and Jaxson Stauber made 26 saves for Utah, which had its four-game winning streak halted.

Keller tapped in the puck off a rebound 86 seconds into the first period and Utah never trailed in regulation. Fabbri tied the game five minutes into the period, scoring off a takeaway.

Keller helped Utah pull away from the Ducks, assisting on the goals by Hayton and Cooley. Then, Keller scored his second goal on a snap shot with 14:03 left in the second period, giving Utah a 4-1 lead.

Anaheim chipped away at its deficit and forced overtime when Leason scored on a power play with 4:45 left in regulation.

Takeaways

Ducks: Anaheim went 0 for 5 on the power play before Leason’s late equalizer.

Utah: A defensive collapse in the third sent Utah to its second shootout loss in its last three home games.

Key moment

A diving Fabbri got his second goal with 7:25 left in the third, when he sent the puck trickling through Stauber’s legs, giving Anaheim a chance to erase its deficit and force overtime.

Key stat

Keller has six goals and five assists in his last six games. He has 13 goals and 22 assists this season.

Up Next

Anaheim is at Vegas and Utah hosts Dallas, with both games on Monday.

___