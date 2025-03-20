Sabres in action against the Utah Hockey Club following overtime win

SALT LAKE CITY — The Buffalo Sabres visit the Utah Hockey Club after the Sabres defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime.

Utah has gone 13-13-7 at home and 30-27-11 overall. The Utah Hockey Club have a -12 scoring differential, with 190 total goals scored and 202 given up.

Buffalo has a 27-33-6 record overall and a 10-19-3 record on the road. The Sabres have an 11-16-4 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 24 goals with 51 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Mikhail Sergachev has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 34 goals and 25 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 18.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.