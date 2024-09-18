Snow inside Delta Center? Better views? How Utah Hockey Club aims to improve fan experience

SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Armstrong has played many roles in his life, but never a meteorologist. However, that didn't stop the Utah Hockey Club's new president from promising that it will snow inside Delta Center.

Not outside the arena. Inside.

"It's snowed in the mountains in the last 24 hours, as we've all come to appreciate the beauty of that driving in here today," said Armstrong. "But what I would say is if it hasn't already snowed in the valley before October 8, there's a chance the first snowfall may occur here inside the Delta Center."

Armstrong didn't elaborate about what's in store for opening night, but his forecast was aimed at the fans and what they can expect from the team and beyond during the franchise's inaugural season in Salt Lake City.

"We want to give our fans an unbelievable experience watching NHL hockey for the first time and a team on the ice that leaves it all on the ice, maximum effort every night," the longtime agent-turned-team executive shared.

Since the team's arrival in April, Armstrong said those inside the entire organization, from top to bottom, have seen and felt the fan excitement throughout the state.

"People will come up, graciously, and want to talk about the team and their enthusiasm, or tell us that they bought tickets or merchandise," Armstrong said. "That just makes you want to compete harder and work harder every single day, to deliver the best possible product and experience for the people here in Utah.

"It's been extraordinary, it's been humbling. I don't think any of us have ever been a part of anything like it."

The players also feel the ground-level fan fervor.

"I've been blown out of the water by the amount of support and love from everyone in the state," shared left wing Lawson Crouse. "Everyone that I talk to seems to be so excited for hockey to be here, and I'm extremely happy and honored to be a part of that."

One aspect of the fan experience that Utah Hockey Club officials are already working on is the arena itself. It's no secret that sight lines for hockey at Delta Center leave much to be desired, with only about 10,000 seats currently unobstructed inside the arena.

One solution that has been skated out has been raising the floor of the arena to increase the number eyeballs that can actually see the ice.

"We've definitely explored that possibility as we look at the overall plans for how to improve the building over time," said Armstrong. "The possibility of raising the floor would address some of the issues with respect to some of the existing partial or limited-view seats that we have in the building."

Armstrong promised that whatever decision is made to improve views inside Delta Center, it will be one that is least disruptive to both hockey and Utah Jazz fans.

The team added that it will soon announce a youth hockey initiative that hopes to mimic the highly successful Junior Jazz program that involves children across Utah.

