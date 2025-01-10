Utah Hockey Club aims to break home slide in game against San Jose

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club play the San Jose Sharks Friday at Delta Center looking to stop their four-game home skid.

Utah has a 17-16-7 record overall and a 5-8-4 record on its home ice. The Utah Hockey Club have a -6 scoring differential, with 114 total goals scored and 120 conceded.

San Jose has a 13-24-6 record overall and a 5-11-5 record in road games. The Sharks have a -37 scoring differential, with 112 total goals scored and 149 conceded.

The matchup Friday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.