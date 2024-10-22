Utah Hockey Club debuts youth programs across state

SALT LAKE CITY — In hopes of growing the sport throughout the state, the Utah Hockey Club unveiled several programs aimed at introducing the game to kids and engaging them on the ice for years to come.

More than 5,000 children are expected to be involved with the programs which will be a mix of free events, youth street leagues, and school-based activities.

The team will hold a series of Hockey 101 events to teach kids and their families the fundamentals of the sport. The first program for children 8 to 14 years old is scheduled to take place Saturday at Mountain View Junior High School in West Haven, and parents can CLICK HERE to register their kids.

Street hockey leagues in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana will be introduced, with the team donating skates, nets, goalie gear, sticks, and balls to get things going. The leagues will be open for kids between 7 and 18 years old and will run up to eight weeks.

Next year, a Learn to Play program will begin, with Utah Hockey Club players participating in some of the one-hour sessions that will teach children how to play the game. The program will cost $250 and each child will receive a complete set of hockey gear.

Learn to Play sessions are currently scheduled for Millcreek Common and the Provo Peaks Ice Arena, with registration available HERE.

Finally, the team will work with physical education teachers in Utah to launch a teacher-led PE curriculum next spring.