Utah Hockey Club heads to Seattle for first time this season

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Hockey Club (16-13-6, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-19-2, in the Pacific Division)

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club visit the Seattle Kraken after the Kraken defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in overtime.

Seattle has an 8-8-2 record in home games and a 16-19-2 record overall. The Kraken have a -11 scoring differential, with 105 total goals scored and 116 given up.

Utah has an 11-6-2 record in road games and a 16-13-6 record overall. The Utah Hockey Club have committed 151 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank fifth in league play.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has scored 12 goals with 15 assists for the Kraken. Shane Wright has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Logan Cooley has eight goals and 24 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Dylan Guenther has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. for FREE only on FOX 13, Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.